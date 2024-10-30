Upgraded devices
Super radar: France plans speeding ticket offensive
Hundreds of speed cameras in France are now being upgraded so that not only speeders can be fined. Critics and motorists' clubs see this as a pure rip-off.
Not only is the number of fixed speed cameras in France to be increased to 4160, but some of the old traps are also being eagerly upgraded. They can also register and automatically report violations of the seatbelt requirement, failure to maintain the minimum distance and the ban on cell phones.
However, these plans have not been made public. Instead, the government betrayed itself with the new budget for the coming year: In it, more money was budgeted for postage and printing the fine notices as a precaution.
Automobile club sees "rip-off apparatus"
Critics such as the automobile club "40 millions d'automobilistes" see a state "rip-off machine" at work. "The radars do not contribute to safety, but only to filling the state coffers," explains a spokesperson for the club.
Speeding currently costs between 90 and 375 euros in France, and up to 1500 euros for speeding over 50 km/h. Anyone who runs a red light pays 135 euros. Violations of the safety distance cost at least 135 euros.
Failure to wear a seatbelt is also punishable by €135, as is using a cell phone at the wheel - even with headphones.
