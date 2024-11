In the krone.tv interview with Annie Müller Martínez, Marko Purišić - his real name - talks openly about the biggest challenges he has faced since then. "I feel totally at the mercy of my fans," he says when they suddenly turn up on his doorstep. Despite his success, he remains down-to-earth and emphasizes: "I'm happy where I am now." He also shares insights into his thoughts on mental health and how it touches him when his music helps others.