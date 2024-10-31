US election chaos
Stögmüller: “Barricaded houses, fear is spreading”
As the elections in the USA approach, David Stögmüller, spokesman for the Green Party and official OSCE election observer, describes the situation in Washington, DC, in an interview with krone.tv. "The streets around the White House are closed. People are afraid of what might happen. Even houses are barricaded," he says, describing the situation live on location.
"Donald Trump has already set up scaffolding to claim that the election is rigged if he loses," says Stoögmüller. This tactic is reminiscent of the chaotic events of January 6, 2021, when the storming of the Capitol cost five people their lives.
"The images are still fresh in my mind. Trump spoke of election manipulation and mobilized a crowd that turned into anger and violence. The first few days are characterized by briefings," reports Stogmüller.
The ambassador in Washington and international organizations inform the delegation about the election conditions. "We not only have to observe election day, but also analyze how much money is flowing into the election campaign and whether there is political pressure on voters."
Trip to Detroit
On Sunday, Stogmüller will travel to Detroit, an important swing state. "There I will go from polling booth to polling booth and check for myself whether everything is fair," he explains. This direct observation is crucial in order to identify possible irregularities. "Our presence alone can ensure that everything goes according to the rules."
"Democratic countries must monitor and evaluate the elections. It is crucial that we can say whether the election was fair or whether there were irregularities." However, the reality in the USA is characterized by extreme polarization. "The streets around the White House are closed. People are afraid of what might happen. Houses are barricaded," he says, describing the tense situation.
Two sides to the fear
"There are two sides to the fear. If Trump wins, what does that mean for the future of America? And what happens if Kamala Harris wins? The question remains: Will Trump cause an uprising?" Concerns about outbreaks of violence are not unfounded. "Republicans are not the most peaceful, many are gun fanatics and there are extremist groups spreading conspiracy theories. Mass demonstrations and even shootings are entirely possible, as we saw in the last election."
The USA is facing a politically explosive situation. The eyes of the world are on the upcoming elections on November 5.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.