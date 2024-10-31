Stögmüller: “Barricaded houses, fear is spreading”

Two sides to the fear

"There are two sides to the fear. If Trump wins, what does that mean for the future of America? And what happens if Kamala Harris wins? The question remains: Will Trump cause an uprising?" Concerns about outbreaks of violence are not unfounded. "Republicans are not the most peaceful, many are gun fanatics and there are extremist groups spreading conspiracy theories. Mass demonstrations and even shootings are entirely possible, as we saw in the last election."