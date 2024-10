Polcanova on European Championship gold & her love of Harry Potter

"Of course that makes me proud"

1972 was the last time a woman defended a European Championship singles title. This makes Sofia Polcanova's achievement all the more impressive. She actually just wanted to do her best. "Of course it makes me proud," she recalls the emotions in the interview. Speaking of emotions: There are only 45 minutes between the women's doubles final (lost with Bernadatte Scöcs) and the subsequent singles final - a rollercoaster of emotions.