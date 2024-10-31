A clear edge for more security and stability

Christopher Drexler: "In view of the acts of violence that are also committed by young migrants, it is necessary to review and further develop our legal system, particularly with regard to the age of criminal responsibility. Drexler emphasizes: "Violence against women has no place in Styria, must be consistently prevented and severely punished in serious cases. Victims deserve comprehensive protection and support, and we want to pay more attention to this in the coming years. This also applies to the areas of safety in public spaces, violence in schools and crime in connection with addictive substances," Drexler continued.