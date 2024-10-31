For Styria
A clear edge for more security and stability
We are living in challenging times. International tensions are increasing, the Russian war of aggression in Ukraine and the tense situation in the Middle East are also affecting Austria and Styria. But our country offers security.
In order to preserve this, we must prepare ourselves for new security policy challenges. It is important that Styria remains a strong and reliable partner and base for the Austrian Armed Forces.
A secure Styria
Security also has to do with illegal migration and a lack of integration, which not only put a strain on social coexistence and the welfare state, but also on stability, security and quality of life in our country. "Anyone who wants to live in Austria must clearly abide by our laws, respect democracy, internalize the equal treatment of women and men and accept our model of life and society. Integration means adapting to our values and rules - and not the other way around," emphasizes Governor Christopher Drexler.
"We will continue to work consistently to ensure that Styrians can feel safe. Our Styria is a safe country - and should remain so."
Landeshauptmann Christopher Drexler
Christopher Drexler: "In view of the acts of violence that are also committed by young migrants, it is necessary to review and further develop our legal system, particularly with regard to the age of criminal responsibility. Drexler emphasizes: "Violence against women has no place in Styria, must be consistently prevented and severely punished in serious cases. Victims deserve comprehensive protection and support, and we want to pay more attention to this in the coming years. This also applies to the areas of safety in public spaces, violence in schools and crime in connection with addictive substances," Drexler continued.
Valuable voluntary work
Voluntary work is an important factor for living together in Styria. Many Styrians go above and beyond what is necessary and make valuable contributions to society, culture and sport in clubs and organizations. We want to promote this culture of volunteering in a targeted manner and ensure that voluntary work meets the best possible framework conditions.
"It's about the core values that have brought us security, prosperity, success and cohesion. They are more relevant and important than ever. They are the basis for good cooperation in Styria and I want to ensure this cooperation for the future," said the Governor.
