Bad visit to the doctor
Kruse: “That’s when I had my first anal experience!”
He may not necessarily have been a prime example of discretion, restraint or silence in the past, but now even he has set the bar very high for the future - former DFB footballer Max Kruse has been extremely open on Instagram about a very unpleasant visit to the doctor! The discomfort was not only caused by his ailment and the examination, but also by an embarrassing lapse in his choice of doctor ...
The backstory: as a participant in the reality TV format "Promi Big Brother", the ex-professional had recently made it public that he suspected he was having trouble with hemorrhoids - which caused problems with bowel movements, among other things. During the social gathering, he announced that he would now seek help and have himself examined.
"Boy, I'm about to have my ass examined!"
No sooner said than done - at the beginning of the week, the time had come and he shared the experience of his visit to the doctor with his 497,000 followers via Instagram story. Which didn't go quite as he had imagined in advance.
Because apart from another patient who wanted to chat with him in the waiting room - "Boy, I'm about to have my ass examined and you want to make small talk with me? No thanks! But of course I put it across quite nicely!" - he experienced another awkward moment after entering the consulting room.
"We're here for your penis, not your ass!"
"You do know that you're at the urologist's? We're here to treat your penis, not your ass," the doctor told him after Kruse had explained his complaints. At least the appointment was not in vain for the 14-time DFB team player, who previously played for Werder Bremen, St. Pauli, SC Freiburg, Mönchengladbach and Wolfsburg, among others - the urologist still took a look around despite his other specialty.
"But it was still extremely unpleasant!"
"Yes, well ... that's when I had my first anal experience," Kruse said to his followers with a somewhat pained face. And the conclusion? His haemorrhoids seem to be fine so far, but he has an anal fistula, according to Kruse's uncle doctor, "if it's not acute now, then you don't have to do anything for the time being".
He then "fondled his testicles a bit more" and everything was fine with them too, "so the all-clear for now: but it was still extremely uncomfortable!"
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
