Spooky encounters in Klagenfurt’s haunted castle

Your heart pounds, your breath catches and your goose bumps rise when you listen to the stories of castle owner Kurt Unzeitig about his estate: "I am a believer and have experienced a lot in my life. But I still can't explain everything that has happened to me in this house." The history of this building is older than the provincial capital of Klagenfurt itself, so it doesn't seem unusual for inexplicable things to happen in this place.