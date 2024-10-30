Vorteilswelt
"Quite modest"

Bill becomes the universe at Heidi’s Halloween party

Nachrichten
30.10.2024 09:27

Tokio Hotel singer Bill Kaulitz (35) has chosen a very special costume for Heidi Klum's famous Halloween party in New York. "I'm going as the universe. I was very modest again," said Kaulitz on the sidelines of rehearsals for the new Hamburg musical "& Julia". 

0 Kommentare

"Tom also said to me: 'Oh yes, you could have been a star or a planet.' I said: 'No, I'm the whole universe'," he said with a laugh.

Five hours of preparation
However, he hasn't seen his costume yet because he is currently traveling in Europe. "It will be sent directly to New York. So I hope it fits. Keep your fingers crossed for me. Yes, and then I only have five hours to get ready."

Last year, Heidi Klum dressed up as a peacock, Tom came as an egg and Bill as a unicorn. This year he wants to go as a universe. (Bild: APA/Getty Images via AFP/GETTY IMAGES/Noam Galai)
Last year, Heidi Klum dressed up as a peacock, Tom came as an egg and Bill as a unicorn. This year he wants to go as a universe.
(Bild: APA/Getty Images via AFP/GETTY IMAGES/Noam Galai)

His twin brother doesn't want to reveal which costumes Heidi Klum and her husband Tom Kaulitz will be wearing. Just this much: "The two of them will have a couple's costume, of course. We already had the idea last year. It's very important to Tom that I say it was his idea and it's going to be very uncomfortable."

Heidi and Tom have to suffer
A lot of technology is involved in the costume and the two of them will have bruises and pressure marks afterwards. "So, it's another big effort this year." Klum herself had recently said it would be a costume "from another world".

Supermodel Klum is known for her unusual and elaborate costumes, which she wears to her legendary Halloween parties in the US metropolis. Husband Tom Kaulitz and his brother Bill also like to get creative on this occasion.

In 2023, Klum and her husband Kaulitz were dressed up as a peacock and an egg. Klum has also previously been a giant worm, werewolf and alien.

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

