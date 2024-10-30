Farewell in June 2025
After 36 years: Skiing legend seeks his heirs
When it came to ensuring that Austria's skiers had access to the best equipment in recent decades, there was one man you couldn't get past: Reinhold Zitz. The 64-year-old Styrian has been at the helm of the Austria Ski Pool since 1989 and has been inextricably linked to numerous ÖSV glory days. But June 2025 marks the end - time for a look back and a look ahead.
"I could never have imagined staying in this job for so long," admits Reinhold Zitz, Managing Director of the Austria Ski Pool (ASP). In 1989, his wife drew his attention to an ASP job advertisement in a daily newspaper. "Austria Ski Pool, ski association? Are you crazy? I don't need to apply there. I have zero meters," recalls Zitz. But he didn't, as it soon turned out. "After the initial meeting with Walter Nettig from the Chamber of Commerce, Austria's highest sports official at the time, Baldur Preiml, and General Secretary Klaus Leistner, I had an appointment with the Chairman of the Ski Pool, Doctor Christian Poley. There was a great deal of sympathy between us right from the start." After two more rounds of interviews, the then 29-year-old got the job and was able to prevail against a total of 130 applicants, three of whom had made it into the final selection alongside Zitz.
Chamber and industry against him
"In the beginning, I was still counting the years," reveals the Styrian, who threw himself into the new challenge full of energy. "But at some point you only think in terms of big events. Ah, 1996 - there was the Alpine World Championships in Sierra Nevada, which should have taken place a year earlier but was canceled due to a lack of snow. Then in 1997 the World Championships in Sestriere, and in 1999 I was at the World Championships in Vail in the Austria House. It was amazing, it was such a long time, but it passed so quickly that I think to myself today: 'Oida, that doesn't even exist!"
A time in which the role of the ASP changed massively. "But that was also necessary," says the man from Pöls, who studied sports science and English and later completed a Finance MBA and a Master of Science in Business Administration in Vancouver, Canada. "When I started in 1989, the bosses of the big ski companies were still on the pool's board. At that time, they were more or less still making the line-ups for the major events. Then the Chamber of Commerce also terminated the contract - just because we were in talks with ski manufacturer Rossignol at the time - and suddenly we had the Austrian ski industry and the Chamber of Commerce against us."
Back then, our athletes only had four ski boot companies to choose from. However, they had to ski two classes better with their products to even make it onto the podium.
Poley and Schröcksnadel as mentors
A moment in which Zitz was able to count on the two most important mentors of his career. "On the one hand, it was Christian Poley. The notary with his calm manner. He always said: 'Take a look at the articles of association, do you have a contract, what does it say?" And on the other hand, the long-serving ÖSV President Peter Schröcksnadel. "He accepted the Chamber's dismissal and then told me that I should now negotiate with foreign companies, as they hadn't been allowed to equip Austrians up to that point. I then started with the ski boot manufacturers Raichle and Lange, as our athletes only had four ski boot companies to choose from at the time. But they had to ski two classes better with their products to even make it onto the podium." An ingenious move by the Schröcksnadel/Zitz duo, which brought success to the red-white-red athletes and good money to the Ski Pool.
But a lot is also changing structurally. "The biggest step was certainly the switch to contracts under private law," Zitz looks back. "Before that, everything was discussed in the Executive Board. Then Schröcksnadel came along and broke that up. The board was retained, but the ski companies were no longer involved. As managing director, I was supposed to make contracts with each individual company. That was tough at the beginning because it was a complete change - but now it's common practice and actually the greatest achievement because we always had enough money to provide the athletes with the best equipment and the best conditions."
We currently have weaknesses in the junior ranks and the ski companies can look at the results lists just like we do. We currently have no more Hirscher, no more Maier.
Something that needs to be preserved for the future. Not an easy task. "It will be different," Zitz, who will retire on June 1, 2025, is convinced. "For the most part, we still have contracts until after the 2026 Olympic Games in Milan. However, we need to start preparing now for the time after that and think about and develop suitable solutions. In particular, how services and benefits for the national and international winter sports industry could be structured in the future."
It is clear that his successor, just like Zitz 35 years ago, will face new challenges. "Particularly when it comes to the next generation, from the clubs to the regional associations and priority schools, we need to set new priorities in order to inspire and motivate children and young people for skiing. In this area in particular, we need to work closely with those responsible in the association in order to create suitable structures and strategies.
Applications until November 20
The search for his "heir" - click here to apply - runs until November 20. "I'm quite surprised that so many applications have already been received in response to our online advertisement," says the passionate amateur ice hockey player, who chases the puck twice a week. "You then have to choose someone who fits the bill. Not just in terms of their training, but also their motivation to do the job. Someone who only wants to know how much you pay, which car has how many cylinders and would prefer to work from home four days a week won't work. You have to invest an enormous amount of time and commitment, especially at the beginning, just like I did back then." But you don't have to be afraid of being thrown in at the deep end. "The plan is for me to train my successor in April and May. He or she will then have another year to prepare for talks and negotiations with existing and possibly new partners."
Stamps and pigeons will have to wait
The busy Zitz is not afraid of retirement. "We love to travel, we have a very friendly circle of friends and I still do a lot of sport," he says with a smile. "Stamp collecting and pigeon racing can still wait for me." And his personal summary of his almost 36 years as ASP Managing Director? "The sport and its athletes must always take center stage. We are there to create the best conditions for our athletes, but also to provide the industry with an optimal platform for attractive and appealing advertising."
