After 36 years: Skiing legend seeks his heirs

Applications until November 20

The search for his "heir" - click here to apply - runs until November 20. "I'm quite surprised that so many applications have already been received in response to our online advertisement," says the passionate amateur ice hockey player, who chases the puck twice a week. "You then have to choose someone who fits the bill. Not just in terms of their training, but also their motivation to do the job. Someone who only wants to know how much you pay, which car has how many cylinders and would prefer to work from home four days a week won't work. You have to invest an enormous amount of time and commitment, especially at the beginning, just like I did back then." But you don't have to be afraid of being thrown in at the deep end. "The plan is for me to train my successor in April and May. He or she will then have another year to prepare for talks and negotiations with existing and possibly new partners."