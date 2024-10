Goal and assist from Baumgartner

Early goals from Poulsen (12) and Baumgartner (17) also played into Leipzig's hands. RB had the right response to Guilavogui's equalizer (28'): Poulsen scored after Baumgartner's assist to make it 3:1 (30'). In the second half, St. Pauli were briefly allowed to dream of equalizing after Smith (59) scored. But Nusa (80') made everything clear in the closing stages.