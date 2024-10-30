SW coach Van Acker:
“We want to make it to the next cup round”
SW Bregenz go into the ÖFB Cup round of 16 against GAK as clear underdogs. Nevertheless, coach Regi van Acker and his team want to surprise against the Bundesliga club and make it through to the next round.
Only four days have passed since Bregenz put in a very strong performance against Austria Lustenau in the 1:1 draw in the Ländle derby in front of 5,500 spectators, but in the end it was not enough for a win. Now the next highlight is already on the agenda for the Black & Whites - today they face GAK for a place in the ÖFB Cup quarter-finals.
"We can show how things are going for us now," says SW coach Regi van Acker ahead of the clash with the Bundesliga club, which the Ländle club will enter as clear underdogs on paper, "we have no pressure, but we don't want to lose. We want to go through to the next round." And how the Belgian coach intends to achieve this is no great secret.
"Just like in the games so far this season, only better. We have to stick to our line and find solutions on the pitch," says Van Acker. The 69-year-old also still sees certain difficulties at the bottom of the Bundesliga, who are still winless. "They've just changed their coach. But they still have to win a game first," says "Sir Regi", as the coach is affectionately known in the state capital.
Focus on the team
There will be few changes to his squad compared to the derby. "One or two players will be disappointed because they won't be involved today," explains Van Acker, "but we have to look at the team. It's a very tough week, everyone has to stay fit."
There is good news from midfielder Djawal Kaiba - the Altach loanee has returned to full team training after recovering from a muscle injury. "It's possible that he'll be in the squad for the league at the weekend," says Van Acker.
