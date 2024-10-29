Space for 429 inmates
Austria’s most modern prison is a millipede
A "milestone", a "symbol of progress", an "investment for society as a whole" - these are the superlatives used by decision-makers to describe the new prison building next to Klagenfurt Airport at the ground-breaking ceremony. And there is also a special nickname ...
"These spaces shape people, which is why this new building is a particularly valuable task," emphasizes Gerald Beck, head of the Bundesimmobiliengesellschaft (BIG), and the Director General of the Austrian Prison Service, Friedrich Alexander Koenig, sees the new prison building on the site right next to Klagenfurt Airport as "a vision of the modern prison system".
80,000 square meters for a modern building
After a good four years of planning, the ground-breaking ceremony for the 170 million euro project took place on Tuesday - construction is due to start at the beginning of 2025 and should be completed by the end of 2027. "The road so far has been long and rocky, but Colonel Josef Gramm and his team have carried out the planning energetically and professionally," praises Koenig. "We've been working on this for four years, it couldn't have gone any faster," explains Gramm, the head of the Klagenfurt prison, proudly. "It went smoothly, also because the cooperation with politicians was perfect."
The new prison is a further development of the Pennsylvania system for prisons, with a special focus on the separation of complications.
The new "home" for up to 429 inmates will be built on 80,000 square meters over the next three years. "It is a further development of the Pennsylvania system for prisons, with a focus on complicity separation," explains Koenig. "The cells are all arranged on one side of the facade in the wings, and there is a separate employment area."
Focus on working environment and resocialization
The wings can all be viewed from a central unit and a separation between recreation and work areas is planned. "So that there is a clear demarcation between work and resocialization and detention," emphasizes the head of the prison system. "However, there is a particular focus on taking the needs of the employees into consideration. After all, they keep the facility running." At the ground-breaking ceremony, Koenig expressly thanked the prison staff and encouraged new applicants for this "fulfilling profession".
In future, up to 200 employees will watch over the prisoners in the new prison. "All existing staff will be retained, who will be able to perform their duties much more efficiently thanks to modern structures," continued Koenig. The prison staff are also praised by Carinthia's Vice Provincial Minister Gaby Schaunig: "The work is neither easy nor pleasant - they deserve our thanks. The project is an investment for society as a whole."
Facts & figures
- Project costs: around 170 million euros
- Planned construction period: from the beginning of 2025 to the end of 2027
- 25 local companies are constructing the building
- 24,400 m² of space, 80,000 m² of land (twice the size of the old site)
- Earth movements of 60,000 m³
- Length of the retaining wall: around 800 running meters
- 1570 doors, 7900 wall and ceiling openings for the technical building equipment
- Space for 429 prisoners, 38 special detention places and around 200 employees
- 100 boreholes 150 meters deep for heat pumps
- Photovoltaic system with 750 kilowatt peak output
- Targeted energy self-sufficiency of a good 85 percent
A "millipede" with a photovoltaic system
Sustainability is an important factor in all public buildings and investments - including the new prison, which was given a curious nickname during the planning phase. "In our three-dimensional planning tool, the building looks like a centipede," explains BIG Managing Director Beck. "The many 'feet' are the 100 geothermal boreholes with a depth of 150 meters that are planned."
The modern system will then be heated or cooled using heat pumps, depending on the season and demand. The prison will obtain the energy for the heat pumps from above. "There are plans to install a photovoltaic system with a total of around 750 kilowatt peak on the roof and in open spaces," says Beck. "We are aiming for energy self-sufficiency in new buildings, with other properties already achieving up to 85 percent. In the case of the new correctional facility, we will also use a small amount of district heating."
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
