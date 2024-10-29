Austria’s most modern prison is a millipede

80,000 square meters for a modern building

After a good four years of planning, the ground-breaking ceremony for the 170 million euro project took place on Tuesday - construction is due to start at the beginning of 2025 and should be completed by the end of 2027. "The road so far has been long and rocky, but Colonel Josef Gramm and his team have carried out the planning energetically and professionally," praises Koenig. "We've been working on this for four years, it couldn't have gone any faster," explains Gramm, the head of the Klagenfurt prison, proudly. "It went smoothly, also because the cooperation with politicians was perfect."