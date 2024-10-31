Vorteilswelt
Boy strangled

Aggressive homeless man causes fear in the neighborhood

Nachrichten
31.10.2024 06:00

Strangling a 13-year-old boy for no reason and beating a jogger - a mentally unstable man (34) is considered dangerous: the 34-year-old is considered a ticking time bomb and lives on a park bench in Vienna-Hernals. But the mills of the law grind slowly. 

0 Kommentare

The neighborhood has been in turmoil for some time. As reported, a homeless man (34) known to the police strangled a 13-year-old schoolboy for no reason and beat a jogger. Due to the incidents, the police stepped up their patrols.

Suddenly, the Hungarian's outdoor quarters were empty. He was admitted to a psychiatric ward, but didn't stay there for long. The 34-year-old was already living on a park bench again. Victims and neighbors are horrified. All the authorities are involved in the case, but to no avail.

Zitat Icon

In the criminal proceedings for the attack on my partner, there is a psychiatric report which assumes that the perpetrator will, sooner or later, commit serious acts of violence.

Lebensgefährte der verletzten Joggerin

"In the criminal proceedings for the attack on my partner, there is a psychiatric report which assumes that the perpetrator will, sooner or later, commit serious acts of violence or acts of violence with serious consequences for those affected," reports the partner of the injured jogger in an interview with the "Krone".

Police have their hands tied
Deputy district chief Elisabeth Mössmer-Cattalini (SPÖ) explains: "I have great confidence in the swift and efficient work of the district police. The district will of course support all measures!"

"We are making full use of the legal options available to us from a police perspective with regard to the measures available to us," assures police spokesman Mattias Schuster. One possibility would be to take steps under immigration law in the case of the Hungarian offender.

In custody pending extradition
According to "Krone" research, the known hooligan has since been arrested - he is said to be in custody pending extradition.

In the meantime, the police have issued six organ mandates in accordance with the Reinhaltegesetz (law on keeping the streets clean) in the course of a special check in the homeless milieu on Mariahilfer Straße. They are unlikely to be paid.

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Martina Münzer-Greier
Martina Münzer-Greier
