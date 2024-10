Victim had to undergo emergency surgery in Graz

The 19-year-old Italian suffered a punctured lung and had to undergo emergency surgery. He barely survived. Thanks to intensive investigations, officers from the robbery group in the Graz Criminal Investigation Department were able to identify the perpetrators. Supported by the Einsatzgruppe zur Bekämpfung der Straßenkriminalität (EGS) and the Wega special unit, the two Syrians were arrested on Monday night in the Graz-Umgebung district and in Vienna. One of the two had a noticeably bloody injury on his lip.