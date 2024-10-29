Adds a video
Leni Klum shows how hot her costume really was
Leni Klum and boyfriend Aris transformed themselves into Pamela Anderson and Tommy Lee for a Halloween party at the weekend. In a video on her Instagram story, the 20-year-old showed just how hot her costume really was!
Like mom Heidi Klum, Leni Klum obviously can't get enough of Halloween. That's why she dressed up at the weekend and, thanks to her blonde wig and sexy look, became none other than ex-"Baywatch" icon Pamela Anderson.
Leni shows off her sexy costume
However, the 20-year-old has only now revealed just how hot her costume really was. In a video she posted on her Instagram story, she shows her complete look for the first time.
And it definitely had it all! Leni wore nothing more than a tight lace-up corsage made of leather, which was open almost to the navel and showed off the model beauty's curves to incredible effect. Heidi Klum's daughter only combined it with black fishnet stockings.
And Leni also showed in the clip that she has long since mastered the lascivious look à la Anderson.
Guessing about Klum's costume
The countdown has also begun for Heidi Klum's Halloween party. The 51-year-old has already given us a taste of her costume on Instagram, but what it will be this year is, as always, a big surprise.
As in previous years, Leni Klum will probably be part of the party again. But whether her costume can top this disguise in terms of sexiness is doubtful ...
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.