After insolvency
Kitchen buyers lose most of their down payments
It is a well-known fact that insolvency results in financial losses for customers, suppliers and others - but the bankruptcy of a kitchen retailer in Upper Austria is quite bitter for the victims. After the audit hearing, it is clear that the majority of the down payments have been lost.
"We have closed until the continued existence of the company has been clarified. Thank you for your understanding," read the note that was stuck on the glass door of the DAN kitchen studio in the business park in Ansfelden at the end of June. There was not much more to learn from MF Interieur GmbH. Concerned customers, some of whom had paid large sums of money for kitchens, were left without answers. Furnishings had only been delivered in part or not at all...
The phones were ringing off the hook at Consumer Protection
While the Upper Austrian Chamber of Labor's consumer protection department was fielding calls from more than 60 potentially aggrieved customers, kitchen manufacturer DAN terminated the contract with the studio and tried to find solutions for the missing furnishings, a criminal investigation was also launched against the managing director. On August 28, bankruptcy proceedings were opened against MF Interieur GmbH, with concrete figures coming to light for the first time on Tuesday.
Trustee in bankruptcy Christian Ebmer has so far recognized 4.116 million euros in claims, with more to follow, according to reports. For the creditors represented by Kreditschutzverband 1870, there was little to be pleased about after the examination hearing at the Linz Regional Court: a rate in the low single-digit percentage range is to be expected. This means that the majority of the money paid in is lost. "Creditors shouldn't get their hopes up too much for a high rate," confirms Petra Wögerbauer from KSV 1870.
Expert to examine whether insolvency was delayed
The next steps in the proceedings? The store's furnishings, including the showroom, are to be turned into cash with the help of a sale. Storage rooms in Linz will be liquidated. An expert will be appointed to determine whether there has been a delay in filing for insolvency. There may still be opportunities to assert claims.
Auction of inventory in the Innviertel region
In the insolvency proceedings of Aichriedler Küchen GmbH, the former business will soon be cleared out. On Thursday, October 31, the inventory of the locations in Waldzell and Mattighofen will be auctioned off on the online platform aurena.at. A total of 178 items will go under the hammer - from kitchens and robot vacuum cleaners to food processors. Insolvency proceedings were opened on June 11 and the closure applied for was approved by the Ried Regional Court on July 5.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
