Kitchen buyers lose most of their down payments

"We have closed until the continued existence of the company has been clarified. Thank you for your understanding," read the note that was stuck on the glass door of the DAN kitchen studio in the business park in Ansfelden at the end of June. There was not much more to learn from MF Interieur GmbH. Concerned customers, some of whom had paid large sums of money for kitchens, were left without answers. Furnishings had only been delivered in part or not at all...