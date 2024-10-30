Vorteilswelt
6 million euros in Tyrol

The spooky festival keeps the tills ringing in retail

Nachrichten
30.10.2024 08:00

Halloween, a festival originating from Ireland, will be celebrated again in Tyrol on Thursday. KMU Forschung Austria has surveyed how much turnover it generates for Tyrolean retailers and which purchases are at the top of the list. In this country, people are digging deeper into their pockets this year.

This Friday and Saturday, the deceased and the saints will once again be remembered in silence. On the evening before, however, there is a lot going on in the restaurants in Tyrol. Because on the night of All Saints' Day, the imported horror festival Halloween is celebrated.

This not only pleases bar and club operators in the region, but also retailers.

The average spending of Tyroleans has increased significantly in nominal terms compared to 2023.

50 euros will be spent per capita
According to KMU Forschung Austria, a turnover of around six million euros is expected. Those who invest in the festival will spend around 50 euros on the fun. "The average individual spending of Tyrolean shoppers has risen significantly in nominal terms compared to the previous year, as has total spending, although this increase also reflects price increases, particularly for cocoa and therefore chocolate," say the experts.

(Bild: Krone KREATIV/Adobe Stock)
(Bild: Krone KREATIV/Adobe Stock)

Sweets in first place
Speaking of chocolate: the top 3 gifts and expenses this year are sweets (85%), followed by decorative pumpkins for handicrafts (38%) and decorative items (28%). "Make-up, make-up, jewelry and accessories and costumes follow in the next places."

A closer look at the decorative items shows that it's not just pumpkins that are popular. "They are followed by spider webs and spiders as well as skeletons and bones with 46 percent each." These are followed by lighting elements and decorations featuring witches, wizards, ghosts, ghouls and monsters.

Witches, ghosts, skeletons and other spooky creatures will be up to mischief again in Tyrol on Friday night. The Halloween business generates a turnover of around six million euros for retailers in this country. According to SME research, those who invest in the festivities spend 50 euros.
Witches, ghosts, skeletons and other spooky creatures will be up to mischief again in Tyrol on Friday night. The Halloween business generates a turnover of around six million euros for retailers in this country. According to SME research, those who invest in the festivities spend 50 euros.
(Bild: Birbaumer Christof)

Fewer purchases on the internet make bricks-and-mortar retailers happy
Let's take another look at spending: Despite price increases and inflation, 15 percent of respondents are spending more money this year than last year. 81 percent are spending the same amount. Only four percent are spending less. The good news for bricks-and-mortar retailers: 92% of purchases are made there. "The number of online purchases has fallen from 37 percent last year to 30 percent this year."

Customs from Ireland

The word Halloween comes from "All Hallows' Eve" and refers to the evening before All Saints' Day. The custom was widespread in Catholic Ireland. Immigrants to the USA continued and expanded the customs there.

And who celebrates the spooky festival in the "Holy Land"? Mainly the younger generation. 50 percent of 15 to 29-year-olds celebrate Halloween. Incidentally, it is a rumor that the festival originated in the USA. "The custom originated in Ireland and later gained importance in the USA."

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Porträt von Manuel Schwaiger
Manuel Schwaiger
