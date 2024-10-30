6 million euros in Tyrol
The spooky festival keeps the tills ringing in retail
Halloween, a festival originating from Ireland, will be celebrated again in Tyrol on Thursday. KMU Forschung Austria has surveyed how much turnover it generates for Tyrolean retailers and which purchases are at the top of the list. In this country, people are digging deeper into their pockets this year.
This Friday and Saturday, the deceased and the saints will once again be remembered in silence. On the evening before, however, there is a lot going on in the restaurants in Tyrol. Because on the night of All Saints' Day, the imported horror festival Halloween is celebrated.
This not only pleases bar and club operators in the region, but also retailers.
The average spending of Tyroleans has increased significantly in nominal terms compared to 2023.
Die Experten der KMU Forschung
50 euros will be spent per capita
According to KMU Forschung Austria, a turnover of around six million euros is expected. Those who invest in the festival will spend around 50 euros on the fun. "The average individual spending of Tyrolean shoppers has risen significantly in nominal terms compared to the previous year, as has total spending, although this increase also reflects price increases, particularly for cocoa and therefore chocolate," say the experts.
Sweets in first place
Speaking of chocolate: the top 3 gifts and expenses this year are sweets (85%), followed by decorative pumpkins for handicrafts (38%) and decorative items (28%). "Make-up, make-up, jewelry and accessories and costumes follow in the next places."
A closer look at the decorative items shows that it's not just pumpkins that are popular. "They are followed by spider webs and spiders as well as skeletons and bones with 46 percent each." These are followed by lighting elements and decorations featuring witches, wizards, ghosts, ghouls and monsters.
Fewer purchases on the internet make bricks-and-mortar retailers happy
Let's take another look at spending: Despite price increases and inflation, 15 percent of respondents are spending more money this year than last year. 81 percent are spending the same amount. Only four percent are spending less. The good news for bricks-and-mortar retailers: 92% of purchases are made there. "The number of online purchases has fallen from 37 percent last year to 30 percent this year."
Customs from Ireland
The word Halloween comes from "All Hallows' Eve" and refers to the evening before All Saints' Day. The custom was widespread in Catholic Ireland. Immigrants to the USA continued and expanded the customs there.
And who celebrates the spooky festival in the "Holy Land"? Mainly the younger generation. 50 percent of 15 to 29-year-olds celebrate Halloween. Incidentally, it is a rumor that the festival originated in the USA. "The custom originated in Ireland and later gained importance in the USA."
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.