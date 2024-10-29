Cryptic message
This is how Tom Brady reacts to Bündchen’s baby news
Just two years after ending her marriage to Tom Brady, Gisele Bündchen is expecting a baby with her new partner Joaquim Valente. After the baby news became public, the football star posted cryptic lines.
An insider told TMZ that Brady had long known that his ex-wife was pregnant again at the age of 44. Bündchen had personally informed "Tom and her two children" that "she was pregnant with Joaquim Valente's child before the news broke", the insider explained.
Family already knew
However, the anonymous source did not reveal how long the family - and Brady in particular - had known.
When the news of Bündchen's new pregnancy finally became public on Monday, however, Brady caused a stir with a somewhat cryptic message on his Instagram story.
The post features a photo of a sunset. This is accompanied by the song "Landslide" in the cover version by the Dixie Chicks. The lyrics are also superimposed on the image.
Thoughtful message
The passage that can be heard reads: "Oh, mirror in the sky, what is love? Can the child in my heart rise above? Can I sail through the changing tides of the ocean? Can I master the seasons of my life?"
Brady does not speak personally in his Instagram story post. However, fans are convinced that he deliberately chose this thoughtful passage from a love song. Just as they are convinced that Brady is in some way referring to his ex-wife's baby news.
Marriage break-up two years ago
Brady and Bündchen were married from 2009 to 2022. The piquant fact is that the couple announced their divorce on October 28 - exactly two years before Bündchen's baby news caused a sensation.
The couple have two children together: son Benjamin (14) and daughter Vivian (13).
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.