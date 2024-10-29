On the soccer pitch
Governor Doskozil as “competition king”
The purple mayor Thomas Schmid lost a soccer bet and had to put on the Rapid kit. The head of the town took it with dignity.
On the soccer pitch, the governor's red and gold heart beats green and white. Hans Peter Doskozil is a Rapid man through and through. His purple counterpart is the mayor of Oggau, Thomas Schmid. At the 343rd Vienna derby, the fan of the record champions and the FK Austria supporter entered into a personal competition.
Jumping over purple shadows
Everyone bet on their team to win - with far-reaching consequences. Thanks to Rapid's success, Doskozil came out on top as the "betting king". Schmid, on the other hand, had to jump over his violet shadow. Contrary to his sporting convictions, the mayor slipped into a green and white kit and kicked off the last match between UFC Oggau and St. Andrä.
Fun is a must
Doskozil supported him out of fairness. Schmid took it with dignity and kept his opponent's jersey on for the entire match: "Debts of betting are debts of honor!" The fact that his home club was beaten 3:0 did not dampen the good mood between the country and the community. The analysis after the final whistle: "In all seriousness, a bit of fun is a must!"
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
