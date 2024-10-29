Vorteilswelt
Abo-Service
ePaper
Community
Gewinnspiele
Krone mobile
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar

On the soccer pitch

Governor Doskozil as “competition king”

Nachrichten
29.10.2024 12:00

The purple mayor Thomas Schmid lost a soccer bet and had to put on the Rapid kit. The head of the town took it with dignity. 

0 Kommentare

On the soccer pitch, the governor's red and gold heart beats green and white. Hans Peter Doskozil is a Rapid man through and through. His purple counterpart is the mayor of Oggau, Thomas Schmid. At the 343rd Vienna derby, the fan of the record champions and the FK Austria supporter entered into a personal competition.

Jumping over purple shadows
Everyone bet on their team to win - with far-reaching consequences. Thanks to Rapid's success, Doskozil came out on top as the "betting king". Schmid, on the other hand, had to jump over his violet shadow. Contrary to his sporting convictions, the mayor slipped into a green and white kit and kicked off the last match between UFC Oggau and St. Andrä.

For the sake of fairness, both kicked off the UFC Oggau match. (Bild: Privat)
For the sake of fairness, both kicked off the UFC Oggau match.
(Bild: Privat)

Fun is a must
Doskozil supported him out of fairness. Schmid took it with dignity and kept his opponent's jersey on for the entire match: "Debts of betting are debts of honor!" The fact that his home club was beaten 3:0 did not dampen the good mood between the country and the community. The analysis after the final whistle: "In all seriousness, a bit of fun is a must!"

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Porträt von Karl Grammer
Karl Grammer
Loading...
00:00 / 00:00
Abspielen
Schließen
Aufklappen
Loading...
Vorige 10 Sekunden
Zum Vorigen Wechseln
Abspielen
Zum Nächsten Wechseln
Nächste 10 Sekunden
00:00
00:00
1.0x Geschwindigkeit
Loading
Kommentare
Eingeloggt als 
Nicht der richtige User? Logout

Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

Newsletter
ALLE NEWSLETTER
Kostenlose Spiele
SpieleBild
Solitär
SpieleBild
Kreuzworträtsel
SpieleBild
Mahjong
SpieleBild
Bubbles Shooter
SpieleBild
Exchange
SpieleBild
Goodgame Empire
SpieleBild
Snake
SpieleBild
Sudoku
Vorteilswelt

Magazine der Kronen Zeitung

Alle Magazine
Abo-Service
Vorteilswelt
ePaper
Gewinnspiele
Community
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar
Kontakt
Karriere
Werbung
AGB / ANB
Datenschutz & Cookies
Offenlegung
Impressum
© Krone Multimedia GmbH & Co KG 2024 Muthgasse 2, 1190 Wien
Folgen Sie uns auf