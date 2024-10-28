Massive restriction
Israel bans Palestinian aid organization UNRWA
The Palestinian relief organization UNRWA must cease its work in Israel next year. The Israeli parliament approved a bill that prohibits the organization from operating on Israeli territory.
This means that the organization will hardly be able to continue its operations in the Palestinian territories because Israel controls the border crossings. This massively restricts the work of the Palestinian relief organization.
In the Israeli parliament, the Knesset with a total of 120 seats, 92 members of the government and the opposition voted in favor of the plan. UN Secretary-General António Guterres and important Western allies of Israel had spoken out clearly against the plans.
The wording was watered down
Israel accuses the organization of some of its employees having been involved in terrorist activities, such as the massacre by the Islamist Hamas on 7 October last year. An initially planned official classification of UNRWA as a terrorist organization was no longer part of two draft laws on the subject on the Knesset agenda.
Nevertheless, authorities in Israel are to be banned from having any contact with the organization as soon as the new law comes into force. This is to happen within 90 days of its publication. The aid organization would have to cease all activities on Israeli territory - this mainly affects the Arab-dominated eastern part of Jerusalem.
Tumult in the Israeli parliament
There were furious debates in parliament before the vote. One Arab member of parliament spoke of a "fascist law", the aim of which was the continued oppression of the Palestinian people. The initiators reacted with loud shouting, one MP had to be removed from the chamber after several warnings.
UN Secretary-General António Guterres had spoken out clearly against the project. He warned that such a law would stifle efforts to alleviate human suffering and tensions in the region.
"It would be a catastrophe in what is already a complete disaster." In the embattled Gaza Strip in particular, there are fears of dramatic consequences for the population of around two million people who rely on vital aid from UNRWA.
UNRWA head Philippe Lazzarini spoke of a "dangerous precedent" and a "collective punishment". The Knesset's decision contradicts the UN Charter and violates Israel's obligations under international law.
According to the media, representatives of the Israeli Foreign Ministry had also expressed concerns about the practical consequences. In the worst case scenario, Israel could be expelled from the United Nations. However, the USA could prevent this through a veto in the Security Council.
Repeated criticism of aid organization
Israel has repeatedly made serious accusations against UNRWA in the past. According to these allegations, several of the organization's employees were involved in the massacre of 7 October 2023 and the organization as a whole was infiltrated by Hamas. Anti-Semitic content was also taught in the aid organization's schools.
Seven Western countries had expressed their "deep concern" about the legislative plans shortly before the Knesset's decision. In a statement, the foreign ministers of Germany, France, Great Britain, Canada, Australia, Japan and South Korea "emphatically" called on the Israeli government to fulfill its international obligations.
The prerogatives of UNRWA must not be restricted and humanitarian aid and basic supplies for the civilian population must continue to be made possible. The ministers emphasized that UNRWA had taken steps to dispel accusations of support for terrorist organizations by individual employees.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.