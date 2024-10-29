Brabus turns the Mercedes SL into a brutal estate car

The basis for the conversion project is the Mercedes-AMG SL 63 S E Performance. The tuning company transforms the roadster into a Shooting Brake with a short estate rear end using many visible carbon parts. In addition, wide body measures, a diffuser rear and mixed tires with 21-inch wheels at the front and 22-inch wheels at the rear give the two-door 2+2-seater a completely new character. This also applies to the sportily designed interior, which has been upgraded with carbon, leather and Alcantara, among other things.