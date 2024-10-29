At an unbelievable price
Brabus turns the Mercedes SL into a brutal estate car
The fact that Brabus can tease even more power out of already potent AMG vehicles is probably already well known in the automotive world. But with the Rocket GTS, the Bottrop-based company has come up with some surprisingly far-reaching modifications.
With the Rocket GTS, the vehicle tuner is presenting a new model with body modifications that go far beyond the usual spoiler and sill extensions.
The basis for the conversion project is the Mercedes-AMG SL 63 S E Performance. The tuning company transforms the roadster into a Shooting Brake with a short estate rear end using many visible carbon parts. In addition, wide body measures, a diffuser rear and mixed tires with 21-inch wheels at the front and 22-inch wheels at the rear give the two-door 2+2-seater a completely new character. This also applies to the sportily designed interior, which has been upgraded with carbon, leather and Alcantara, among other things.
Brabus has also trimmed the drive for more power. At its heart is a biturbo V8 from AMG, from which the tuner has coaxed 796 hp and 1250 Newton meters by increasing the displacement from four to 4.5 liters and other measures. Before the power injection, the engine produces 612 hp.
Added to this is 150 kW/204 hp from the unchanged electric motor on the rear axle. Instead of 816 hp, Brabus promises a system output of 1000 hp and 1820 Newton meters of torque, which are managed by the 9-speed automatic transmission.
This should enable the all-wheel drive Rocket GTS to sprint to 100 km/h in 2.6 seconds. 200 km/h is reached after 9.5 seconds, and it takes 23.6 seconds to reach 300 km/h. The car is electronically limited at 317 km/h. The Roadster as a Shooting Brake costs a good 780,000 euros net.
If you apply the NoVA rate of the donor vehicle (17 percent), almost 1.1 million euros will be due in Austria - almost four and a half times as much as the Roadster base.
