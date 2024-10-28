Vorteilswelt
Execution in Tehran

Accusations of terrorism: Mullahs execute German-Iranian

Nachrichten
28.10.2024 18:19

The German-Iranian dual national Jamshid Sharmahd has been executed in Iran despite international criticism of his death sentence on terror charges. As the official justice portal Misan announced, the execution took place in the morning. Germany had called for the sentence to be overturned.

0 Kommentare

Death sentences are normally carried out by hanging in Iran. The sentence against Sharmahd was confirmed by the Supreme Court in April 2023. Human rights activists - and above all Sharmahd's daughter Gazelle, who lives in the USA - fought until the very end to save him.

The German government had sharply criticized the verdict and called for the release of the dual national. The execution of the death sentence is likely to lead to new tensions in diplomatic relations between Tehran and Berlin.

Accusations of terrorism against German-Iranians
Although Iran carries out the death penalty rigorously, executions of Western foreigners are exceptional. In February 2023, a revolutionary court found the 69-year-old responsible for a terrorist attack and accused him of collaborating with foreign intelligence services. The accusations cannot be verified. According to Islamic law, Sharmahd was convicted of "corruption on earth".

Daughter Gazelle fought for the release of the German-Iranian. (Bild: AFP/INA FASSBENDER)
Daughter Gazelle fought for the release of the German-Iranian.
(Bild: AFP/INA FASSBENDER)

Sharmahd was reportedly kidnapped by the Iranian secret service in Dubai in the summer of 2020 and taken to Iran. He has been imprisoned in Tehran ever since. Sharmahd had previously lived in the USA for years. His family and human rights groups rejected the accusations against him.

Relations between Iran and Europe deteriorated following the wave of protests in Iran in the fall of 2022 and the violent government crackdown on the demonstrations. Iran's government has also been criticized for its Middle East policy and military support for Russia.

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

