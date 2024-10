“All Saints’ Day as it used to be” in the new café

The new catering business with six employees has now been launched by the municipality-owned Fuschl am See Betriebs GmbH. The café, which used to be popular for its ice cream sundaes, also offers local businesses the opportunity to sell their products. In addition to chocolates and flowers, there will soon be even more from Fuschl. Dining is inexpensive at "Flora": a two-course lunch menu costs 8.50 euros.