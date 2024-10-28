Pertl brothers bring season to a successful close

"For the sake of the environment"

The batteries are empty after a long year with a European Championship participation and the third national title. However, this year the brothers were not the globetrotters they were in previous years. "I made a conscious decision this year to travel more in Europe. On the one hand because of the jet lag, because I was able to fit in more training. On the other hand, for cost reasons and the fact that you should fly less for the sake of the environment," explains the 29-year-old, who also promises: "Our travel stories won't stop. Especially when it comes to qualifying for the 2028 Olympics in Los Angeles."