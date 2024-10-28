Fewer flights this year
Pertl brothers bring season to a successful close
The Pertl brothers Philip and Lukas are going into a long winter break. -The Pongau brothers planned their competition calendar differently this year than in previous years. A German training partner won the Ironman in Hawaii despite a jellyfish sting.
The kind of finish you wish for. Triathlete Philip Pertl achieved his second-best World Cup result in Tongyeong (Kor) with 22nd place. "I'm slowly but surely working my way forward. It was a very satisfying end to the season," sums up the 26-year-old, who is now entering the practical phase at the Hallein police station.
Brother Lukas has to go to police school after his 13th place at the Continental Cup in Wuxi (China). If he gets away from training, he could still compete in a race in Kenya, but that is no longer his top priority. "The season is already long, I realize that," says the Gastein native, taking a deep breath.
"For the sake of the environment"
The batteries are empty after a long year with a European Championship participation and the third national title. However, this year the brothers were not the globetrotters they were in previous years. "I made a conscious decision this year to travel more in Europe. On the one hand because of the jet lag, because I was able to fit in more training. On the other hand, for cost reasons and the fact that you should fly less for the sake of the environment," explains the 29-year-old, who also promises: "Our travel stories won't stop. Especially when it comes to qualifying for the 2028 Olympics in Los Angeles."
Meanwhile, their training partner, Patrick Lange (D), celebrated a "special victory in my life". The man from Salzburg was crowned Ironman champion for the third time in Hawaii. Despite a jellyfish sting, he set a course record.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
