“Romeo and Juliet” kicks off the new season

Classical ballet with a modern twist

Musically, the "Dance of the Knights", among others, will give you goosebumps. The colorful costumes by Louise Flanagan captivate with originality and a pinch of youthful zeitgeist - modern crop tops, glittering sequins and jogging suits meet Renaissance elements such as puffed sleeves and ruffs. The stage design by Ayşe Gülsüm Özel is a sophisticated mix of big city flair and Italian piazza. The fast-paced choreography inspires with plenty of power and energy, dynamic lifting figures, acrobatics, passion and tragedy. The romantic passages in particular - such as the secret wedding - are particularly light, tender and lively.