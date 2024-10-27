“Trapped” in the vacation paradise for three days

To the great displeasure of the well-known restaurateur couple Seiler, for whom the autumn vacation came to an unplanned end, as Gerda Seiler explained in a telephone conversation with the "Krone": "We spent three wonderful and relaxing weeks in Adeje with its wonderful beaches. We were a little sad that last Friday was the day we had to go home. But the fact that we have been left out in the cold by the airline responsible since then is really beyond belief."