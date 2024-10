Putin threatens the West

In an interview on Russian state television, Kremlin leader Vladimir Putin, who launched the war of aggression against Ukraine on February 24, 2022, once again warned the West against releasing long-range weapons for attacks on targets in the Russian hinterland. Because Ukraine could not carry out such attacks without the help of officers and satellite data from NATO countries, Russia would see this as Western involvement in the war. The Russian Ministry of Defense is preparing various response scenarios for this case, he said. He did not give any details.