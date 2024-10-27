Woman was pregnant
29-year-old sets fire to his girlfriend’s house
Early Saturday morning in Deutschfeistritz, the incomprehensible happened: a 29-year-old man from Yemen is said to have set fire to the house where his pregnant partner, her underage daughter and a few-month-old baby were staying. But it was not the first attack against his family ...
It was around 5.30 a.m. on the national holiday when walkers on their morning "walkabout" became aware of clouds of smoke billowing from a neighboring house. 16 members of the Deutschfeistritz volunteer fire department rushed to the scene with three vehicles and were only just able to prevent a major fire. But one thing was extremely strange: there was not just one, but several sources of fire in the house.
Put three children in danger
Initial investigations by the Frohnleiten police patrol quickly confirmed the suspicion that the fire must have been started by the 29-year-old resident from Yemen. An unbelievable act, considering that his pregnant girlfriend and her small children were at home at the time. The 35-year-old woman, her underage daughter and her few-month-old baby only escaped unharmed by a huge stroke of luck.
Minor injured with a knife
The 29-year-old was arrested immediately. At the same time, the fire investigators began an investigation - forensics revealed that several burn marks had been secured. The police discovered that the alleged arsonist had been living in an "on-off relationship" with his partner and had already aggressively threatened to kill her several times. He is even said to have reached for a knife and inflicted injuries on the underage daughter.
29-year-old is in custody
So far, however, he has remained silent about all the allegations. He was banned from entering and approaching the premises and banned from carrying weapons. The 29-year-old is now being held in Graz-Jakomini prison by order of the Graz public prosecutor's office until further notice.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.