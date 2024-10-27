Georgia: ruling party declared the winner

Opposition divided

However, the opposition in the country on the Black Sea is divided. Some parties had formed electoral alliances. The electoral alliance Unity, which also includes the largest opposition party in the 2020 parliamentary elections, the United National Movement, received around ten percent of the vote according to the electoral commission. The Coalition for Change electoral alliance is therefore the strongest opposition alliance with around 11% of the votes counted. According to the figures, two other blocs each received less than ten percent.