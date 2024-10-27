Arrest in Innsbruck
40 cars demolished with wheel locks: Afghan man unmasked
The damage is enormous: a 27-year-old Afghan is said to have demolished up to 40 cars in Innsbruck on Saturday evening - with a metal bicycle lock! In the course of a manhunt, the suspect was caught and arrested by the police. Further victims are being sought.
The initially unknown vandal left a trail of destruction across Innsbruck. According to the police, between 7.45 and 8.15 p.m. the perpetrator was up to mischief in the areas of Fürstenweg, Unterbergerstraße, Franz-Fischer-Straße, Sonnenburgstraße and Speckbacherstraße. Witnesses had reported that a man on a bicycle was indiscriminately hitting cars with a stick-like, metal object.
However, an immediate manhunt was unsuccessful. The vandal went into hiding - but reappeared a few hours later!
Further acts of vandalism in another district
This time in the Pradl district - Kaufmannstraße area. Similar acts of vandalism were reported there. The police then launched another major manhunt. With success!
Based on current information, it can be assumed that at least 30 to 40 cars have been damaged.
Suspect arrested
"Shortly after midnight, a suspect was identified and arrested in the Rossau industrial estate," said the investigators. The suspect is a 27-year-old Afghan. A "heavy folding bicycle lock was found on him and seized" - he is said to have used it to hit the cars.
Are there more victims?
"The man is currently still in police custody. Based on what we know so far, we can currently assume that at least 30 to 40 cars have been damaged," the investigators continue.
Any other injured parties are asked to contact the Innsbruck CID on 059 133/75 3333.
