After the attack on Iran
Fear of escalation: EU calls for restraint
Following the Israeli airstrikes on Iran in response to an Iranian missile attack, the European Union has now called on all sides to show restraint. UN Secretary-General António Guterres expressed his "deep concern" about the situation in the Middle East.
Although the EU recognizes Israel's right to self-defence, it calls on all parties "to exercise the utmost restraint" in order to avoid an "uncontrollable escalation" in the Middle East, the 27 EU member states said in a statement on Saturday. Such an escalation is "in nobody's interest".
Danger of the conflict spreading
The "dangerous cycle of attacks and retaliation" poses the risk of a further escalation of the regional conflict, the statement continued. The EU remains "firmly committed" to reducing the growing tensions in the region and contributing to de-escalation. To this end, it "remains in close contact with all relevant actors".
UN Secretary-General António Guterres also expressed his "deep concern" about the situation. Through his spokesperson, he stated that he "urgently reiterates his appeal to all parties to cease all military action, including in Gaza and Lebanon". Guterres called for "maximum efforts to prevent an all-out regional war and to return to the path of diplomacy".
Israeli air force attacked military targets
Almost four weeks after the Iranian missile attacks on Israel, the Israeli air force reportedly attacked several military targets in Iran on Saturday night. According to information from Tehran, two Iranian soldiers were killed. Otherwise, there was only "limited damage", the country's air defense stated.
Numerous explosions were heard around the Iranian capital Tehran. According to Iran, they were caused by the air defenses - and not directly by Israeli missiles. Oil refineries and nuclear facilities were reportedly not attacked.
Hezbollah fires 80 rockets at Israel
In response to the Israeli airstrikes on Iran, the pro-Iranian Hezbollah in Lebanon has in turn fired massive quantities of rockets at Israel. By early Saturday afternoon, around 80 missiles fired by Hezbollah had reached Israel from Lebanon, according to the Israeli army.
For its part, the Israeli army again attacked Hezbollah positions in Lebanon on Saturday. The army had previously reported the controlled demolition of an underground ammunition depot (see images in the tweet above) belonging to the Hezbollah militia by Israeli troops in Lebanon, which triggered earthquake warnings in Israel.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
