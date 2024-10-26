Coli bacteria outbreak
Following an outbreak of E. coli bacteria in the USA, the authorities have been able to identify the culprit: It was a certain burger from McDonald's, after eating which people became ill. An ingredient that is found in many dishes is now being omitted in some branches - including those of the competition.
Several fast food chains have removed fresh onions from the menu in some branches. The Yum! Brands, which includes KFC, Pizza Hut and Taco Bell, and Burger King are said to have done so as a precautionary measure, according to the Washington Post and the US broadcaster NBC.
Onion in Quarter Pounder burger caused outbreak
The US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) is investigating the outbreak. It announced that, according to initial findings, sliced onions in McDonald's Quarter Pounder Burger, the American equivalent of the Hamburger Royal, may have caused the outbreak.
Two lawsuits filed against fast food giant
According to the FDA, McDonald's has temporarily removed some or all of the Quarter Pounder and sliced onions from its product line in twelve states. At least one McDonald's supplier has removed several onion products from its range. Two lawsuits have already been filed against McDonald's in the state of Nebraska, reports NBC.
One customer died after infection
The US authorities are investigating the outbreak after 49 people in ten states fell ill between September 27 and October 11 after being infected with E. coli bacteria. One of the illnesses was fatal.
According to the German Federal Institute for Risk Assessment, certain strains of E. coli bacteria can cause serious illnesses such as kidney failure. According to the CDC, the typical symptoms of a serious illness include severe stomach cramps, bloody diarrhea and vomiting.
