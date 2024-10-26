Vorteilswelt
Abo-Service
ePaper
Community
Gewinnspiele
Krone mobile
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar

Horner confession

Red Bull: Flirtation with Alonso before Perez contract

Nachrichten
26.10.2024 12:27

Fernando Alonso held talks with Red Bull again at the beginning of the year. Team Principal Christian Horner reported this on the sidelines of the Mexico City Grand Prix. "At the time, Sergio Perez's contract had not yet been extended," emphasized Horner in response to a corresponding question.

0 Kommentare

The Mexican had signed a new contract with Red Bull at the beginning of June, which is due to run until the end of 2026. However, his continuation beyond this year is questionable; the 34-year-old has been in a performance slump for months and is only eighth in the championship standings ahead of his home Formula 1 race. His team-mate Max Verstappen leads the championship standings and is aiming for his fourth championship title in a row.

Christian Horner and Sergio Perez (Bild: AFP/GETTY IMAGES/Dan Mullan)
Christian Horner and Sergio Perez
(Bild: AFP/GETTY IMAGES/Dan Mullan)

Perez himself recently described his season as "terrible". Horner agreed. "I think he summed it up perfectly. It's been a bad year for Checo (Perez). He started strongly, he's been struggling for form since Imola," said Horner. Nevertheless, Perez will still be in the cockpit next season. "He has a contract until 2025. He is competitive. He is hungry. He's not happy with where he is at the moment. As a team, we are doing our best to support him."

Alonso, 43 years old and under contract to Aston Martin, won the world championship in 2005 and 2006 and is taking part in his 400th Grand Prix in Mexico. "Two world championship titles don't do him justice," Horner said of Alonso: "He deserved more." A driver pairing of Verstappen/Alonso next year would certainly have sent many Formula 1 fans into an uproar.

Fernando Alonso (Bild: AFP/GETTY IMAGES/Chris Graythen, Red Bull Racing)
Fernando Alonso
(Bild: AFP/GETTY IMAGES/Chris Graythen, Red Bull Racing)

Three flirtations already
But once again, nothing came of it - for the third time, a collaboration did not materialize. Alonso first had contact with Red Bull in 2008. As Horner went on to say, they had offered Alonso a two-year contract at the time, but he only wanted to commit to one year. "If he had come to us in 2009, things might have been different," said Horner. Red Bull's title era began in 2010 with Sebastian Vettel.

However, Alonso stayed with Renault and competed for Ferrari from 2010. They spoke again in 2011 or 2012, Horner reported.

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Porträt von krone Sport
krone Sport
Loading...
00:00 / 00:00
Abspielen
Schließen
Aufklappen
Loading...
Vorige 10 Sekunden
Zum Vorigen Wechseln
Abspielen
Zum Nächsten Wechseln
Nächste 10 Sekunden
00:00
00:00
1.0x Geschwindigkeit
Loading
Kommentare
Eingeloggt als 
Nicht der richtige User? Logout

Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

Newsletter
ALLE NEWSLETTER
Kostenlose Spiele
SpieleBild
Solitär
SpieleBild
Kreuzworträtsel
SpieleBild
Mahjong
SpieleBild
Bubbles Shooter
SpieleBild
Exchange
SpieleBild
Goodgame Empire
SpieleBild
Snake
SpieleBild
Sudoku
Vorteilswelt

Magazine der Kronen Zeitung

Alle Magazine
Abo-Service
Vorteilswelt
ePaper
Gewinnspiele
Community
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar
Kontakt
Karriere
Werbung
AGB / ANB
Datenschutz & Cookies
Offenlegung
Impressum
© Krone Multimedia GmbH & Co KG 2024 Muthgasse 2, 1190 Wien
Folgen Sie uns auf