Red Bull: Flirtation with Alonso before Perez contract

Three flirtations already

But once again, nothing came of it - for the third time, a collaboration did not materialize. Alonso first had contact with Red Bull in 2008. As Horner went on to say, they had offered Alonso a two-year contract at the time, but he only wanted to commit to one year. "If he had come to us in 2009, things might have been different," said Horner. Red Bull's title era began in 2010 with Sebastian Vettel.