Red Bull: Flirtation with Alonso before Perez contract
Fernando Alonso held talks with Red Bull again at the beginning of the year. Team Principal Christian Horner reported this on the sidelines of the Mexico City Grand Prix. "At the time, Sergio Perez's contract had not yet been extended," emphasized Horner in response to a corresponding question.
The Mexican had signed a new contract with Red Bull at the beginning of June, which is due to run until the end of 2026. However, his continuation beyond this year is questionable; the 34-year-old has been in a performance slump for months and is only eighth in the championship standings ahead of his home Formula 1 race. His team-mate Max Verstappen leads the championship standings and is aiming for his fourth championship title in a row.
Perez himself recently described his season as "terrible". Horner agreed. "I think he summed it up perfectly. It's been a bad year for Checo (Perez). He started strongly, he's been struggling for form since Imola," said Horner. Nevertheless, Perez will still be in the cockpit next season. "He has a contract until 2025. He is competitive. He is hungry. He's not happy with where he is at the moment. As a team, we are doing our best to support him."
Alonso, 43 years old and under contract to Aston Martin, won the world championship in 2005 and 2006 and is taking part in his 400th Grand Prix in Mexico. "Two world championship titles don't do him justice," Horner said of Alonso: "He deserved more." A driver pairing of Verstappen/Alonso next year would certainly have sent many Formula 1 fans into an uproar.
Three flirtations already
But once again, nothing came of it - for the third time, a collaboration did not materialize. Alonso first had contact with Red Bull in 2008. As Horner went on to say, they had offered Alonso a two-year contract at the time, but he only wanted to commit to one year. "If he had come to us in 2009, things might have been different," said Horner. Red Bull's title era began in 2010 with Sebastian Vettel.
However, Alonso stayed with Renault and competed for Ferrari from 2010. They spoke again in 2011 or 2012, Horner reported.
