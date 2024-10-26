Sweet confession
Neeson is “madly in love” with Pam Anderson
Liam Neeson has actually announced that he's had enough of dating. Which makes this declaration of love all the more surprising. The 72-year-old has now declared that he is "madly in love" with Pamela Anderson.
"I'm madly in love with Pamela, to say the least," Liam Neeson gushed about his "The Naked Gun" co-star in an interview with "People" magazine.
"Can't give her enough compliments"
Unfortunately, the declaration of love is not to be understood on a romantic, but rather on a professional level. The Hollywood star continued: "She's just great to work with. I can't compliment her enough, I want to be honest."
He was also impressed by the fact that Anderson doesn't have a "big ego", Neeson continues. "She just comes in to do her job. She's so funny and easy to work with. She's just going to be great in the movie."
Neeson a "true gentleman"
Anderson can also only rave about her co-star. He is a "perfect gentleman" and "humble". "He brings out the best in you - with respect, kindness and great experience," said the "Baywatch" icon. "It was a true honor to work with him."
Neeson took great care of her on the set of the remake of the cult comedy, Anderson continued. "He put his coat around me when I was cold," enthused the 57-year-old.
Neeson is done with romances
Even though Neeson and Anderson obviously got on brilliantly while filming "The Naked Gun", they are unlikely to become a new Hollywood dream couple. Just a few days ago, Neeson revealed that he had had enough of dating.
"I'm done with all that," he also explained in an interview with People magazine. Neeson was married to Natasha Richardson from 1994 to 2009. The actress died after a tragic skiing accident. After that, the action star was in a relationship with PR agent Freya St. Johnston for two years. The actor has been officially single since 2012.
And Pamela Anderson also recently revealed to Drew Barrymore on her show that she is "not even thinking" about dating anyone at the moment. Instead, she is concentrating on her "love affair" with herself.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.