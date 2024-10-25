Now they are "consulting"
Will Sobotka’s sculptures soon be history again?
The sculptures by Erwin Wurm purchased by Wolfgang Sobotka for 240,000 euros may only be on display in parliament for a short time. His successor Walter Rosenkranz (FPÖ) is particularly annoyed by the fact that he went it alone - he now wants to "discuss" what to do next.
On Friday, Rosenkranz described the fact that former National Council President Wolfgang Sobotka (ÖVP) had ordered two sculptures by the artist Erwin Wurm on behalf of Parliament before his departure as a "surprise gift".
"Looking at how this gift came about"
"What bothers him most is how the purchase came about: "I have absolutely no doubts about the quality of the artist and the artworks. What I would like to look at, however, is how this surprise gift came about."
"Because it was probably an arbitrary decision. I will therefore take my time to look at the contracts with my colleagues in the Executive Committee, then discuss them and announce a decision. Above all, we will look at the question of arbitrariness."
Sculptures cost 240,000 euros
The cost of the two sculptures in particular has been causing a stir since Thursday. The artist has invoiced 120,000 euros per sculpture - but this does not include VAT. This is being paid for by Parliament from the budget for the renovation - Sobotka purchased the two works in his capacity as President of the National Council without consulting a separate committee.
The ÖVP justified the controversial purchase by saying that Erwin Wurm had made concessions to parliament on the price. In addition, less money had been budgeted for art and culture than is available to the Bundestag in Germany, for example. Sobotka also assumes that the value of the works will increase in the future.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.