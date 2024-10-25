With new single
Rainhard Fendrich is back again
2025 is all about the Austropop legend Rainhard Fendrich. His 70th birthday, 45 years on stage and a brand new studio album to boot. The single "Wir sind am Leben" (We are alive) will be released on November 1st as the first harbinger of this - we have already tested it.
Fans have had to wait a long time, but the wait is finally over on All Saints' Day. With "Wir sind am Leben", Rainhard Fendrich sends out the first single for his anniversary album "Wimpernschlag", which is scheduled for 2025. The song serves as a mantra, perseverance slogan and motivation at the same time and raises the question of whether it is still worth living and standing up for things in a shattered and unhinged world.
Surprising instrumentation
Despite all the adversity, it is of course worth it - and it is also worth fighting for the things that are important to you. Musically, Fendrich relies on driving electro beats to Austropop on his first single, setting new accents for himself once again. At the end, a choir repeats the life-affirming message over and over again - as an urgent sign to never give up.
"They always say 'hope dies last'," explains Fendrich in a statement, "but it should actually be 'hope must never die'. I would like my new song to give those who hear it a feeling of this hope." "Wir sind am Leben" is an ode to existence and to simply being human - and therefore also the perfect sign of life for the upcoming album.
Live throughout Austria
In 2025, Rainhard Fendirch is also going on a major tour in the anniversary year. You can find all the dates and tickets for the individual tour stops at www.oeticket.com. The Austropop superstar will be performing all over Austria.
