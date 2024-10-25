Exploratory talks
The exploratory talks between the ÖVP and SPÖ to form a government began on Friday. Upon arriving at the meeting in Palais Epstein near Parliament, SPÖ leader Andreas Babler said that it was a "first exchange of views on the major challenges". After the first four and a half hours of talks, Babler admitted: "We still have a long way to go. But we are ready for it."
In principle, he was "positive that the negotiations can lead to a government". However, he qualified that the meeting, which lasted around four and a half hours on Friday, was primarily atmospheric. The outcome was therefore open. In any case, the mood was good.
First of all, the most important topics and challenges for Austria currently and in the coming years were worked out. "What do we need to do in the next five years to turn uncertainty and anger into security and confidence?" The SPÖ and ÖVP negotiating teams must now address this question, according to Babler, who once again emphasized that his party is ready for a government, but only under one premise: People's lives would have to change.
ÖVP team reached the conference venue unnoticed
While the ÖVP entered and left the conference venue unnoticed on Friday, the SPÖ team entered through the front entrance and left the Palais via the same route. Babler was accompanied by Eva Maria Holzleitner, Head of Women's Affairs, Wolfgang Katzian, President of the Austrian Trade Union Federation (ÖGB), Doris Bures, Third President of the National Council, Sandra Breiteneder, Federal Managing Director, and Philip Kucher, Vice-Chairman of the ÖGB. The ÖVP will be represented by Nehammer, General Secretary Christian Stocker, Managing Chairman August Wöginger, Minister of the Chancellery Karoline Edtstadler, President of the Chamber of Commerce Harald Mahrer and State Secretary Claudia Plakolm.
The Chancellor will then have individual meetings with NEOS leader Beate Meinl-Reisinger and Green Party spokesperson Werner Kogler, which will continue into the evening. The plan is to include one of the two parties, as Black-Red would only have one mandate overhang in the National Council.
