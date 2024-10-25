State election 2025
With a “common sense list” against the party apparatus
Former Freedom Party member Geza Molnár wants to appeal to dissatisfied voters with his "common sense list" and is focusing on issues such as coronavirus restrictions and high energy prices.
Former FPÖ party leader Géza Molnár's candidacy in the regional elections has been clear for some time, and now the name is also fixed: he and his fellow campaigners will stand for election on 19 January under the name "Liste Hausverstand". Molnár wants to appeal to "everyone who is not satisfied with the party apparatus", as he says.
Corona and energy prices
Among other things, he wants to focus on coming to terms with the restriction of fundamental rights and freedoms during the coronavirus era. Thousands of Burgenlanders are still suffering from the consequences, both physically and psychologically. But the high energy prices are also an issue: "We need prices to return to pre-crisis levels. Everything that makes energy expensive must go," says Molnár. This applies, for example, to the "radical form of the energy transition", which has made electricity more expensive.
No blue approach
In view of the rise of the blue party and the candidacy of Norbert Hofer, there had also been efforts to bring the eloquent former club leader back into the party - Molnár had been expelled - as well as others who had turned their backs on the FPÖ. However, these came to nothing - apparently because the blue top candidate does not have the necessary personal authority. Molnár only said that there had been efforts by third parties in this direction. There were also talks with LBL-Manfred Kölly.
Favorable election campaign
The former club boss also makes no secret of the fact that the election campaign has already begun (at least unofficially). However, due to limited financial resources, the "Liste Hausverstand" will probably run the cheapest election campaign ever.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.