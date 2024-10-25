With a “common sense list” against the party apparatus

No blue approach

In view of the rise of the blue party and the candidacy of Norbert Hofer, there had also been efforts to bring the eloquent former club leader back into the party - Molnár had been expelled - as well as others who had turned their backs on the FPÖ. However, these came to nothing - apparently because the blue top candidate does not have the necessary personal authority. Molnár only said that there had been efforts by third parties in this direction. There were also talks with LBL-Manfred Kölly.