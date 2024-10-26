Salzburg commander:
“We show how modern the armed forces are”
After 17 years, the army's major exhibition is returning to the Schwarzenberg barracks in Salzburg and aims to inspire young people to join the army. The military has dressed up for the occasion.
"We want to fill an entire stadium," explains Brigadier Peter Schinnerl, Salzburg's military commander, symbolically. 30,000 visitors are to be attracted to the Schwarzenberg barracks on Saturday for the Austrian Armed Forces' big show. From 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., visitors will be able to find out about many branches of the armed forces at various stations. During the swearing-in ceremony for 700 soldiers, two Eurofighters will fly overhead. There will also be a wide variety of helicopters and tanks to marvel at, as well as combat demonstrations.
Women also have many opportunities as soldiers
The aim of the exhibition is to polish up the image of the army. "We show how modern the armed forces have become," says the brigadier general. Like all sectors, the army is also on the lookout for new soldiers and civilian staff. More and more specialists are needed in all areas. This has become even more difficult due to the low birth rate.
Gertraud Schneitl has opted for a career in green. The major is a member of the special hunting commando unit - the toughest unit in the army. Schneitl does not fight, but respect must first be earned through skill. She previously worked in air traffic control and was on maternity leave before joining the commando. She advises interested women to simply try out the army and not to listen to criticism from those around them. There are numerous opportunities for them, constant possibilities for further development and, not unimportantly: "Women earn the same as their male colleagues." Around 700 women are currently serving in the Armed Forces.
On Friday, members of the soldiers were given a foretaste of the presentation on Saturday. Many potential future soldiers were also already buzzing around the Schwarzenberg barracks. They were given an understanding of the procedures and opportunities for flight training.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.