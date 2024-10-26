“We show how modern the armed forces are”

Gertraud Schneitl has opted for a career in green. The major is a member of the special hunting commando unit - the toughest unit in the army. Schneitl does not fight, but respect must first be earned through skill. She previously worked in air traffic control and was on maternity leave before joining the commando. She advises interested women to simply try out the army and not to listen to criticism from those around them. There are numerous opportunities for them, constant possibilities for further development and, not unimportantly: "Women earn the same as their male colleagues." Around 700 women are currently serving in the Armed Forces.