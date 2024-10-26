Preferential vote beats ranking on the list

Close constellations expected on district lists

While the mandataries were previously determined using a voting points system, the ranking on the district lists will no longer play a role in future. "If the 14th-placed candidate has one more preferential vote, then he is in front," explains Bernhard Ozlsberger, the provincial election director. Everything will remain the same on the state lists, where the voting points system will continue to count. The preferential vote also beats the party vote in Burgenland. Anyone casting a preferential vote for a candidate from a party other than the one they have ticked will be voting for the party of their preferred candidate.