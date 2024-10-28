Music Theater Linz
“Lovetrain 2.0”: Between ballet and disco fever
On Saturday, "Lovetrain 2.0" premiered at the Musiktheater Linz, the first production of the Company Tanz Linz this season; the main theme is music hits by Tears for Fears. Guest choreographer Emanuel Gat created a framework that gives the ensemble freedom. Conclusion: a colorful hustle and bustle between ballet and the vibe of the 1980s.
Train of love or dance as liberation from conventions? For "Lovetrain 2.0", Israeli star choreographer Emanuel Gat establishes a framework between strictness and freedom. The result is a colorful hustle and bustle between ballet and the ecstatic vibe of the 1980s.
No wonder, because music hits by the British duo Tears for Fears literally set the pace. It hardly ever happens that people dance against the rhythm. And first of all: the well-known hit "Sowing the Seeds of Love" comes at the end.
New energy on the dance floor
Beforehand, the ensemble unfolds a dance ode to the 1980s. You discover many roots in ballet, which are broken up by movements from disco fever. They experiment a little with tempo and even come together to create tableaux vivants, which then break down into group scenes and bring new energy to the stage.
A sense of life becomes palpable
Now and again, individual dancers break away from the group, but they do not take on the role of a counterpoint or antagonist. The particular attitude to life in the 1980s, between megalomania, rejection of the bourgeoisie and a penchant for utopias, is very tangible.
The Linz version of "Lovetrain"
The picturesque costumes by Thomas A. Bradley contribute a great deal to this. Another tip: anyone who is sensitive to loud pop music should pack earplugs.
All in all, an exciting continuation of the "Lovetrain" project, which puts Gat on stage with different companies.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
