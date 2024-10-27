Devastating floods in Nepal

Disaster a consequence of climate change

"Here in Nepal, we've been seeing the weather go crazy for years. It rains in the middle of the dry season, in some years it is far too dry, in others everything is flooded. Then there are the problems caused by the people: The illegal mining of sand and stones is causing major environmental damage. Riverbanks are eroding, important raw materials are being lost and nature is being destroyed." There are hardly any controls and people are economically dependent on mining. "The government should finally pass stricter laws," demands Klotz. Unfortunately, the small mountain state has so many problems to contend with that climate protection is not a priority. "There is a lack of solid roads, many villages have no healthcare or schools. Young people are migrating to Arab countries, where they have to work in inhumane conditions just to earn at least a little money. The hard truth is that we have to expect environmental disasters of this kind in Nepal in the years to come."