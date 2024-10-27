Help from Vorarlberg
Devastating floods in Nepal
Extreme rainfall in Nepal has caused the most devastating floods in 50 years. Sabine Klotz and Wolfgang Bartl from Vorarlberg are trying to reach the most remote areas with their aid organizations, where thousands of people are waiting for help.
The monsoon rains at the end of September in Nepal have left incredible destruction in their wake. Since then, people have been dependent on international aid. Sabine Klotz and her aid organization "Chay Ya Austria" as well as Wolfgang Bartl from "Let the children walk" are repeatedly putting themselves in danger. Trucks and jeeps are currently being loaded with relief supplies almost every day early in the morning. They then drive for hours over dangerous, sometimes washed-away roads to reach the flood victims. "Time and again, mudslides and rock avalanches hit the roads at the beginning," reports Klotz. Even though the rain has now subsided, the remote areas are still difficult to reach. "People are fighting for survival every day. Families huddle together under tarpaulins. Organizing food, let alone clean water, is a challenge."
Over 2500 people have already received help
Clay houses were simply washed away. Many people have lost all their belongings - even seeds and livestock were swept away by the floods. The infrastructure is severely damaged or no longer exists. The Kathmandu Valley and the east of the country were particularly affected. Of the 77 districts, 44 suffered severe damage. It is estimated that over 250 people died, including 55 children - and many more were injured or are missing.
The two Ländle aid organizations have already reached many people. Over 2,500 people, including many pregnant women and nursing mothers, have already received emergency packages. "Our sister organization in Nepal, Chay Ya Nepal, has a strong network. As a result, we have good relationships with the local government, from whom we receive the lists of those affected and which we then use to make our purchases. This ensures that everything is distributed fairly. The wholesalers we buy from know us and we get fair prices," reports Klotz.
Despite the dramatic situation, there are moments of hope: "The pregnant women and breastfeeding mothers, our target group, come to us completely exhausted. In the end, they leave with a smile because they have received the bare essentials they need to survive. These little rays of hope motivate us."
Disaster a consequence of climate change
"Here in Nepal, we've been seeing the weather go crazy for years. It rains in the middle of the dry season, in some years it is far too dry, in others everything is flooded. Then there are the problems caused by the people: The illegal mining of sand and stones is causing major environmental damage. Riverbanks are eroding, important raw materials are being lost and nature is being destroyed." There are hardly any controls and people are economically dependent on mining. "The government should finally pass stricter laws," demands Klotz. Unfortunately, the small mountain state has so many problems to contend with that climate protection is not a priority. "There is a lack of solid roads, many villages have no healthcare or schools. Young people are migrating to Arab countries, where they have to work in inhumane conditions just to earn at least a little money. The hard truth is that we have to expect environmental disasters of this kind in Nepal in the years to come."
About Chay Ya Austria
Chay Ya Austria is a non-profit organization for sustainable poverty reduction, which focuses its projects primarily on remote, hard-to-reach areas in the Nepalese Himalayas. "Chay ya" comes from Tibetan and means something like "let's do it". The aid projects focus on education, medical care, waste separation, permaculture school gardens, organic farming projects, empowerment of women and reconstruction after the tragic earthquakes of 2015 and 2023, as well as acute disaster relief.
Much remains to be done for Klotz and Bartl. Time is pressing, as winter is approaching. "We need financial support to be able to continue helping. We can only buy and distribute what we receive in donations every day. Every donation helps so that the local people can survive the harsh winter and rebuild the destroyed areas." Reconstruction will be difficult enough and will take a long time. The government does not have the necessary money to quickly repair the infrastructure. Klotz and Bartl are appealing to the people of Austria to support their work. "It is important that we act before it is too late."
How you can help:
Donation account Chay Ya Austria
IBAN: AT50 3743 1000 0032 2974
BIC: RVVGAT2B431
Subject: Flood
Further information at: chay-ya.org
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
