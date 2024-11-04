The stars love it
There’s no getting around this trend color now!
The stars already know it: there's one trend color you simply can't ignore this autumn and winter. And that's why Zendaya, Jenna Ortega and Salma Hayek are already busy wearing looks in burgundy.
Burgundy, or burgundy as it is known in fashion circles, is THE trend color of the coming months. The dark shade of red, which is not named after a strong red wine for nothing, is the sensual alternative to classic black, cool gray or fiery red in autumn and winter.
Stars love the trend color
And the stars are proving just how great the color looks. Zendaya recently wore a burgundy leather dress and almost stole the show from her boyfriend Tom Holland.
Incidentally, he showed that the autumn shade also looks great on men and appeared at the event in a partner look with his girlfriend.
Jenna Ortega is also an absolute fan of the dark shade of red. The "Wednesday" actress wore looks in burgundy several times at press events for the film "Beetlejuice, Beetlejuice".
And not only did she look fantastic in the classic trouser suit, but also in the sexy no-pants version consisting of a long blazer and tights!
Glamorous color
Salma Hayek also recently made a sexy appearance in a glittering burgundy dress. As did fellow actress Monica Bellucci, who perfectly showcased her curves in an off-the-shoulder dress in burgundy.
And singer Cher proved that she will never lose her flair for trends, appearing at a celebrity event in a casual burgundy look consisting of a glittery chino, blouson and black bomber jacket.
Kate and William chic in burgundy
Princess Kate and Prince William proved that the dark wine red can also be easily combined at the 42-year-old's first public appearance since the beginning of the year.
While the heir to the throne wore his burgundy sweater with dark gray, the Princess of Wales cut a fantastic figure in a burgundy dress with white polka dots and a dark brown wool coat.
It's no wonder that other royals are also enjoying the trendy shade. Queen Mary of Denmark, for example, wore a burgundy blazer during her visit to Germany. And Sweden's Crown Princess Victoria also made a great appearance in a burgundy look.
Burgundy styling
So if you want to emulate the celebrities and royals and go for a look in burgundy, you'll soon find what you're looking for. And for good reason: as the celebrity styles prove, the autumnal shade of red is a real all-rounder.
It can be combined with almost all autumnal colors: The shade not only looks great with black, white, brown or white, it also harmonizes with other shades of red, dark blue, dark green or mustard yellow.
And if you don't dare to go for an all-over look à la Jenna Ortega or Crown Princess Victoria, you can also set exciting accents with accessories in burgundy.
