Vorteilswelt
Abo-Angebote
ePaper
Community
Gewinnspiele
Krone mobile
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar

The stars love it

There’s no getting around this trend color now!

Nachrichten
04.11.2024 08:00

The stars already know it: there's one trend color you simply can't ignore this autumn and winter. And that's why Zendaya, Jenna Ortega and Salma Hayek are already busy wearing looks in burgundy.

0 Kommentare

Burgundy, or burgundy as it is known in fashion circles, is THE trend color of the coming months. The dark shade of red, which is not named after a strong red wine for nothing, is the sensual alternative to classic black, cool gray or fiery red in autumn and winter.

Stars love the trend color
And the stars are proving just how great the color looks. Zendaya recently wore a burgundy leather dress and almost stole the show from her boyfriend Tom Holland.

Incidentally, he showed that the autumn shade also looks great on men and appeared at the event in a partner look with his girlfriend.

Tom Holland and Zendaya (Bild: picturedesk.com/BFA / Action Press)
Tom Holland and Zendaya
(Bild: picturedesk.com/BFA / Action Press)

Jenna Ortega is also an absolute fan of the dark shade of red. The "Wednesday" actress wore looks in burgundy several times at press events for the film "Beetlejuice, Beetlejuice".

And not only did she look fantastic in the classic trouser suit, but also in the sexy no-pants version consisting of a long blazer and tights!

Jenna Ortega showed several variations of the burgundy style. (Bild: picturedesk.com/Scott A Garfitt / AP)
Jenna Ortega showed several variations of the burgundy style.
(Bild: picturedesk.com/Scott A Garfitt / AP)
The color suits the actress perfectly. (Bild: www.viennareport.at)
The color suits the actress perfectly.
(Bild: www.viennareport.at)

Glamorous color
Salma Hayek also recently made a sexy appearance in a glittering burgundy dress. As did fellow actress Monica Bellucci, who perfectly showcased her curves in an off-the-shoulder dress in burgundy.

Salma Hayek (Bild: APA/Getty Images via AFP/GETTY IMAGES/Robin Marchant)
Salma Hayek
(Bild: APA/Getty Images via AFP/GETTY IMAGES/Robin Marchant)
Monica Bellucci (Bild: picturedesk.com/Scott A Garfitt / AP )
Monica Bellucci
(Bild: picturedesk.com/Scott A Garfitt / AP )

And singer Cher proved that she will never lose her flair for trends, appearing at a celebrity event in a casual burgundy look consisting of a glittery chino, blouson and black bomber jacket.

Cher (Bild: APA/AFP/Chris DELMAS)
Cher
(Bild: APA/AFP/Chris DELMAS)

Kate and William chic in burgundy
Princess Kate and Prince William proved that the dark wine red can also be easily combined at the 42-year-old's first public appearance since the beginning of the year.

While the heir to the throne wore his burgundy sweater with dark gray, the Princess of Wales cut a fantastic figure in a burgundy dress with white polka dots and a dark brown wool coat.

Prince William and Princess Kate (Bild: APA/AFP/POOL/Danny Lawson)
Prince William and Princess Kate
(Bild: APA/AFP/POOL/Danny Lawson)

It's no wonder that other royals are also enjoying the trendy shade. Queen Mary of Denmark, for example, wore a burgundy blazer during her visit to Germany. And Sweden's Crown Princess Victoria also made a great appearance in a burgundy look.

Queen Mary (Bild: APA/AFP/POOL/Frank Molter)
Queen Mary
(Bild: APA/AFP/POOL/Frank Molter)
Crown Princess Victoria (Bild: APA/AFP/John MACDOUGALL)
Crown Princess Victoria
(Bild: APA/AFP/John MACDOUGALL)

Burgundy styling
So if you want to emulate the celebrities and royals and go for a look in burgundy, you'll soon find what you're looking for. And for good reason: as the celebrity styles prove, the autumnal shade of red is a real all-rounder.

It can be combined with almost all autumnal colors: The shade not only looks great with black, white, brown or white, it also harmonizes with other shades of red, dark blue, dark green or mustard yellow. 

And if you don't dare to go for an all-over look à la Jenna Ortega or Crown Princess Victoria, you can also set exciting accents with accessories in burgundy. 

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Porträt von Daniela Altenweisl
Daniela Altenweisl
Loading...
00:00 / 00:00
Abspielen
Schließen
Aufklappen
Loading...
Vorige 10 Sekunden
Zum Vorigen Wechseln
Abspielen
Zum Nächsten Wechseln
Nächste 10 Sekunden
00:00
00:00
1.0x Geschwindigkeit
Loading
Kommentare
Eingeloggt als 
Nicht der richtige User? Logout

Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

Newsletter
ALLE NEWSLETTER
Kostenlose Spiele
SpieleBild
Solitär
SpieleBild
Kreuzworträtsel
SpieleBild
Mahjong
SpieleBild
Bubbles Shooter
SpieleBild
Exchange
SpieleBild
Goodgame Empire
SpieleBild
Snake
SpieleBild
Sudoku
Vorteilswelt

Magazine der Kronen Zeitung

Alle Magazine
Abo-Service
Vorteilswelt
ePaper
Gewinnspiele
Community
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar
Kontakt
Karriere
Werbung
AGB / ANB
Datenschutz & Cookies
Offenlegung
Impressum
© Krone Multimedia GmbH & Co KG 2024 Muthgasse 2, 1190 Wien
Folgen Sie uns auf