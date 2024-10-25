Absolutely touching!
“Grey’s Anatomy” colleagues stand by Kevin McKidd!
Kevin McKidd (50), known as Dr. Owen Hunt from "Grey's Anatomy", has to cope with a difficult loss: his beloved father has passed away. The actor shared the sad news on Instagram, and the extended Grey's Anatomy family immediately showed their support.
McKidd's post includes a snapshot of his father smiling at the camera, as well as a black and white photo of his parents and father sitting in a garden. The last picture shows the Scottish-born actor in a kilt next to his parents Neil and Kathleen.
"Grateful for years of love"
The star wrote: "Heartbroken today but grateful for the years of love and laughter we all had together. Thank you for making mom happy in the 56 years you two had together. I love you, Dad, always."
Colleagues stand by him
McKidd's touching post prompted a flood of condolences from his "Grey's Anatomy" colleagues. Jason George, who plays Miranda Bailey's (Chandra Wilson) husband, Ben Warren, on the show, wrote: "Thoughts and prayers for you and your entire family," while Anthony Hill, who portrays Dr. Winston Ndugu, declared: "We love you Kev."
Chris Carmack (Atticus "Link" Lincoln) let him know, "We're thinking of you right now and sending our love to you and your family." The Canadian actress playing Amelia Shepherd, Caterina Scorsone, lovingly wrote to him: "Condolences to you and your family Kevin. Sending love."
Kevin McKidd made his film debut in 1996 in the movie "Trainspotting - New Heroes" by Danny Boyle. The Scotsman moved to the USA in 2008 for the TV series "Grey's Anatomy" and was granted citizenship with his family in 2015.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.