Apprenticeship at voestalpine

Leon (17) has the processes under control!

Nachrichten
25.10.2024 09:15

Leon has decided to train as a process technician at voestalpine in Linz. The apprentice likes the variety of the job and the fact that you are also challenged by complex tasks.

0 Kommentare
(Bild: voestalpine)
(Bild: voestalpine)

"The apprenticeship is going really well so far and I can imagine myself in the job in the long term." Leon has already learned a lot about jobs at voestalpine in advance. After the polytechnic, Leon attended a taster day and it was there that process technology aroused his interest. "We deal with many systems in the company, you get an insight everywhere and can then jump in anywhere. We process technicians are real all-rounders. The apprenticeship is also well organized. Theory and practice are balanced and you learn a lot about the company."

Zitat Icon

"Teamwork is definitely one of my strengths, because you can simply do more in a team than on your own."

(Bild: voestalpine)

Leon, 17, Lehrling Prozesstechnik

Bild: voestalpine

Process technology tasks include maintaining systems, adjusting production machines and supplying them with raw and auxiliary materials as well as monitoring product quality. "I really like the seminars for apprentices and the team-building days. There's a barbecue in the evening and everyone can exchange ideas. I can well imagine staying at voestalpine, especially because the job is varied and you experience something different every day."

Apprenticeship at voestalpine

Around 460 young professionals are currently being trained at the state-of-the-art training center in Linz. There are around 20 apprenticeships to choose from. All information at www.voestalpine.com/lehre

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Porträt von Bezahlte Anzeige
Bezahlte Anzeige
