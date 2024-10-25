Apprenticeship at voestalpine
Leon (17) has the processes under control!
Leon has decided to train as a process technician at voestalpine in Linz. The apprentice likes the variety of the job and the fact that you are also challenged by complex tasks.
"The apprenticeship is going really well so far and I can imagine myself in the job in the long term." Leon has already learned a lot about jobs at voestalpine in advance. After the polytechnic, Leon attended a taster day and it was there that process technology aroused his interest. "We deal with many systems in the company, you get an insight everywhere and can then jump in anywhere. We process technicians are real all-rounders. The apprenticeship is also well organized. Theory and practice are balanced and you learn a lot about the company."
"Teamwork is definitely one of my strengths, because you can simply do more in a team than on your own."
Leon, 17, Lehrling Prozesstechnik
Bild: voestalpine
Process technology tasks include maintaining systems, adjusting production machines and supplying them with raw and auxiliary materials as well as monitoring product quality. "I really like the seminars for apprentices and the team-building days. There's a barbecue in the evening and everyone can exchange ideas. I can well imagine staying at voestalpine, especially because the job is varied and you experience something different every day."
Apprenticeship at voestalpine
Around 460 young professionals are currently being trained at the state-of-the-art training center in Linz. There are around 20 apprenticeships to choose from. All information at www.voestalpine.com/lehre
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.