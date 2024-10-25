Leon (17) has the processes under control!

"The apprenticeship is going really well so far and I can imagine myself in the job in the long term." Leon has already learned a lot about jobs at voestalpine in advance. After the polytechnic, Leon attended a taster day and it was there that process technology aroused his interest. "We deal with many systems in the company, you get an insight everywhere and can then jump in anywhere. We process technicians are real all-rounders. The apprenticeship is also well organized. Theory and practice are balanced and you learn a lot about the company."