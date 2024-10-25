Styria: Valentina and Jakob most popular names

The Styrian state statisticians led by Martin Mayer have once again surveyed the most popular first names for the past year. According to the survey, Valentina is in first place for girls for the first time - ahead of Johanna and Mia. For boys, Jakob took first place, followed by Paul and Jonas. In the multi-year evaluation from 2010 to 2023, however, Maximilian and Anna are still in first place.