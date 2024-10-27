Listening, cuddling, sex
For the immune system: love yourself fit!
There are many tips and tricks on how to keep your immune system fit so that you don't catch all the viruses buzzing around during the "flu season". We would like to highlight a particularly pleasant method here - love and affection! Why it strengthens the body's defenses.
Nice words and the feeling of being understood and liked are often enough: Studies have shown that people in loving relationships have a stronger immune system and fall ill less often. Emotional support promotes the production of so-called endorphins ("happiness hormones") and other positive neurotransmitters, which support the body's defenses.
This also reduces inflammation. In addition, the feeling of security and safety can improve the quality of sleep, which in turn helps the immune system. Connectedness and acceptance therefore also play a role. This is because people who live in social isolation have a higher risk of various illnesses, including flu-like infections.
Please stroke!
Tender touches such as stroking or hugs have a particularly positive effect on the immune system: They activate the parasympathetic nervous system, which is responsible for rest and relaxation. This leads to a reduction in blood pressure and a reduction in inflammation in the body, which in turn strengthens the immune system.
Regular touching can also increase the production of natural "killer cells", which play an important role in fighting viruses and even tumor cells.
Release of the "cuddle hormone"
Cuddling also releases the hormone oxytocin - often referred to as the "cuddle hormone". It reduces stress hormones and promotes a feeling of relaxation and well-being. Less stress means a better immune system, which keeps cold viruses at bay.
Anyone who enjoys cuddling with their dog or cat can also look forward to positive effects: this is because the aforementioned oxytocin is also released, which reduces stress. Contact with Bello and Minki also lifts the mood and alleviates depressive symptoms - emotional balance also contributes to a strong immune system.
What about sex? Those who engage in "mattress sports" with their husband or wife also boost their immune system. This is because sexual activity stimulates the production of type 2 helper T cells, which play a crucial role in immune defense. These cells help the body to prepare itself for possible infections and fight them off.
Preventing frequent colds with sex
Studies show that people who have regular sexual intercourse have a higher production of antibodies such as immunoglobulin A (IgA). This is an important component of the immune system and helps to prevent illness. Sex can also improve the quality of sleep. Pleasant slumber is considered crucial for a strong immune system, as the body carries out lots of repair and regeneration processes during the night.
