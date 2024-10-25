Kasper also celebrates
Rossi with seventh point in seventh NHL game
The Minnesota Wild with the Vorarlberg forward Marco Rossi won 4:2 away from home against the Tampa Bay Lightning in the North American Ice Hockey League NHL on Friday night. Rossi contributed an assist to Kirill Kaprizov's first Wild goal in the 1st period. With the assist, the 23-year-old continued his streak of scoring at least one goal in the last six consecutive games. He now has a total of 3 goals and 4 assists.
Minnesota has scored in all seven games so far this season. The Wild are now just one game shy of their starting record set in 2007, when the team scored in 8 straight games to open the season.
Rossi's team fell behind for the first time this season. Kaprizov's goal was followed by two Lightning goals from Brandon Hagel (29th) and Nikita Kucherov (32nd). Minnesota was thus unable to equal the Boston Bruins' record of never trailing at the start of the season, which stood at seven games in 1969.
After that, however, only goals from Minnesota followed - from Joel Eriksson (39th), Matt Boldy (41st) and for the second time Kaprizow (60th), who thus became the 1st star of the game.
Victory for Kasper's Red Wings
The Detroit Red Wings with Carinthian Marco Kasper were also victorious. They managed a 5-3 win at home against the New Jersey Devils, the Wings' third win in a row. It was the fourth NHL game for the 20-year-old forward Kasper. He has recorded an assist in one previous game.
In the first period, Nico Hischier scored for the Devils before Christian Fischer and Alex DeBrincat put the Wings ahead. Erik Haula scored the only goal of the 2nd period to tie the game at 2-2. In the 3rd period, Dylan Larkin (Wings) and Hischier again tied the game at 4-4 before Patrick Kane and Michael Rasmussen sealed the win for Detroit
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
