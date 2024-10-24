New military pact
Hunting for Russian submarines in the North Atlantic
Germany and the UK are moving even closer together militarily - in response to the war in Ukraine and in order to become more independent of the USA.
British Defense Secretary John Healey speaks of a "milestone", a "historic treaty", which he and his German counterpart Boris Pistorius signed at Trinity House in London. The latter added that the aim was to strengthen "the European pillar within NATO", as Europe's security could no longer be taken for granted. In other words, the Europeans must at least try to become more independent of the USA, and not just in view of the Russian war of aggression against Ukraine.
Kamala Harris could also reduce aid to Ukraine
After all, with Donald Trump, a new president could soon move into the White House in Washington who, firstly, does not think much of NATO and, secondly, could reduce support for Ukraine. Of course, this could also happen under a President Kamala Harris, as the USA has been turning its strategic focus massively towards Asia since President Barack Obama took office.
Many new arms projects
The aim of the new agreement is a whole series of new armaments projects - from more modern tanks and drones to improved long-range missiles and conventional weapons. For example, the German company Rheinmetall is to build a factory in England to manufacture artillery barrels.
In addition, German maritime reconnaissance and submarine-hunting aircraft are to take off regularly from Scotland to detect and track Russian submarines in the North Atlantic.
