The Huchenfranz: His voice for the mute!

Ridiculously tiny habitat

There are only 5.6 kilometers north of Graz where the Huchen can find an intact habitat in the Mur. What a mockery that the loss of its habitat is due to such green hydropower of all things. "Nothing is left in its natural state there. Reservoirs are constantly being flushed. And this means that the substrate that the Huchen needs to spawn is 'concreted over'." This was also the reason for Franz Keppel to give his voice to the mute huchen many years ago. He observed how meter-long fish struggled to break up the substrate in order to spawn. As vehemently as unsuccessfully. Sad.